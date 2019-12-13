Quick links

Carlisle director comments after reported Celtic and Rangers Jarrad Branthwaite interest

Michael Carrick of Manchester United claps the fans after The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Yeovil Town and Manchester United at Huish Park on January 26, 2018 in Yeovil,...
Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are reportedly targeting the player.

Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...

Carlisle United’s director of football David Holdsworth has claimed that the League Two outfit are yet to receive a bid for coveted defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite rumoured interest from Celtic and Rangers, according to the News and Star.

Despite only making his first-team debut for the Cumbrians in October, the highly-rated teen is already valued at £1 million and finds himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war involving clubs on both sides of the border (Scottish Sun).

 

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers have been sending scouts to Brunton Park while Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal too. Newcastle United, meanwhile, reportedly have ‘first refusal’ over Branthwaite’s signature after sending Elias Sorensen on loan to Carlisle over the summer (Northern Echo).

But Holdsworth has attempted to play down speculation that Branthwaite is set to bid farewell to Carlisle as early as next month.

"No bids have been received and there are definitely no deals or agreements in place with any club at any level about Jarrad’s future,” he said.

Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...

Branthwaite was the Man of the Match during an FA Cup victory over Forest Green in midweek, reverting back to his favoured centre-half role after starring in a new-look defensive midfield role of late.

Carlisle manager Chris Beech even went as far as to compare his prized asset to Declan Rice and Michael Carrick, two composed and classy ball-players who flitted between defence and midfield roles with consummate ease (News and Star).

Manchester United's English midfielder Michael Carrick controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

