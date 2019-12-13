Danny Rose praises Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon made his first start for Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Danny Rose has told the London Evening Standard that he has been so impressed by Ryan Sessegnon at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sessegnon was given his first Spurs start in midweek, and he scored for the North London side in their match against Bayern Munich.

Although Tottenham lost 3-1 in the contest, Sessegnon was one of the few players on Jose Mourinho’s side who did their first-team chances no harm.

And Rose has suggested that he really enjoyed playing alongside Sessegnon down Tottenham’s left.

“He was brilliant,” said Rose. “His goal was a brilliant finish and he helped me out defending as well. He was so unselfish. He’s a big threat attacking as well. I’m over the moon for him and I hope that’s the first of many for Ryan.

“I hope there isn’t a lot of pressure on him. He’s so down to earth, he’s so quiet and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us in the coming years.

“We know Ryan’s for the future. We know what he can do now but he was so unlucky he arrived at the club injured from the Euros [with England’s U-21s] and then had a bit of a setback.”

Mourinho has suggested that Sessegnon could actually take Rose’s place in Tottenham’s team eventually, as he believes the 19-year-old will develop into a wonderful left-back.

However, for the time being, Mourinho sees Sessegnon playing a more advanced role at Tottenham.

The England youth international’s time at Spurs has been frustrating so far, as he has suffered badly with injury.

But there is a feeling that Sessegnon’s display against Bayern could really kick-start his career at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham are next in action against Wolves at the weekend, and it will now be interesting to see if Sessegnon is included in Mourinho’s match day squad.