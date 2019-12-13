Danny Rose comments on his Tottenham Hotspur future

Danny Rose is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has suggested to The Guardian that he still plans to leave the club when his current contract runs out despite the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the new head coach.

Rose told The Telegraph last month that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had told him that he will not be given a new contract.

The England international left-back added that he plans to run down his contract at Spurs and leave the North London outfit on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old has reiterated his stance, and has stated that even with Mourinho in charge of the team now, he is not planning to have a chat with the former Chelsea manager about his future.

Rose told The Guardian: “I’ve never had a conversation with him [Mourinho] and I don’t see why I need to. As I said before, I’m here for the next 18 months, so I don’t see why I need to have a conversation with the manager.

“I want to do as well as I possibly can, work as hard as I can to achieve what looked impossible a few weeks ago, and that is finishing in the top four [of the Premier League].”

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Rose is a very good left-back, and although the Englishman has not been at his best for a while, under Mourinho, he can certainly go back to somewhere near his prime.

The 29-year-old gives his all on the pitch, and even with him stating that he will leave Tottenham in 2021, Spurs fans should be assured that he is committed as ever to helping the club achieve their goals and objectives.