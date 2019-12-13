Craig Gordon comments on his Celtic future

Craig Gordon is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

Gordon is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, and the former Sunderland goalkeeper has said that he has not had any talks with the Glasgow giants over a new deal.

The 36-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic, and is behind Fraser Forster.

Gordon told The Scottish Sun: “I want to play games and not playing is going to hurt a bit. I’m getting towards the latter stages of my career so every chance I get is a chance to take.

“You never know what’s going to happen as it’s the last year of my contract so January is going to be a big month. I’ve not had any talks with anyone at Celtic. I’m not had any offers or any talks whatsoever.”

Leaving Celtic in January

Gordon is a very good goalkeeper, but he is 36 years of age, and one can understand why manager Lennon prefers Southampton-owned Forster.

However, the former Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper is a very good player who can still do a very good job for a club in the Scottish Premiership or at a club in the Championship in England.

It would also make sense for Celtic to sell him in January and get some transfer fee instead of losing him on a free next summer.