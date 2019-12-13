Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Craig Gordon comments on his Celtic future

Subhankar Mondal
Craig Gordon of Celtic is beaten by the shot of Tom Beadling of Dunfermline during the Betfred League Cup match between Celtic and Dunfermline Athletic at Celtic Park on August 17, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Craig Gordon is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season.

Craig Gordon of Celtic looks on after conceding a goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

Gordon is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, and the former Sunderland goalkeeper has said that he has not had any talks with the Glasgow giants over a new deal.

Subscribe

The 36-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic, and is behind Fraser Forster.

 

Gordon told The Scottish Sun: “I want to play games and not playing is going to hurt a bit. I’m getting towards the latter stages of my career so every chance I get is a chance to take.

“You never know what’s going to happen as it’s the last year of my contract so January is going to be a big month. I’ve not had any talks with anyone at Celtic. I’m not had any offers or any talks whatsoever.”

General action photo from Craig Gordon of Celtic FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on December 16, 2018 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Leaving Celtic in January

Gordon is a very good goalkeeper, but he is 36 years of age, and one can understand why manager Lennon prefers Southampton-owned Forster.

However, the former Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper is a very good player who can still do a very good job for a club in the Scottish Premiership or at a club in the Championship in England.

It would also make sense for Celtic to sell him in January and get some transfer fee instead of losing him on a free next summer.

Craig Gordon goalkeeper for Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch