Craig Beattie hails 'unbelievable' Rangers man who was struggling prior to Ibrox move

Allan McGregor recently helped Rangers book their place into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Craig Beattie has hailed the 'unbelievable' Allan McGregor for the performances he has been putting in for Rangers.

McGregor re-joined Rangers last season when he made the switch from Championship side Hull City.

He has been a regular and star performer for Steven Gerrard ever since, and he will be hoping to top it all off by helping Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title in May.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, former striker, Beattie shared how McGregor was 'really, really struggling' prior to his Ibrox move and how he has changed things around, both from a fitness and performance perspective.

“In terms of McGregor, he has been an unbelievable signing,” Beattie told Sportsound. “He has played 28 games already this season, and it's not even Christmas yet. He played 56 last season.

“But prior to that, when he was at Hull, he was really, really struggling with a back injury. He was then sent out on-loan to Cardiff to get some games and he was toiling fitness-wise, prior to coming into Rangers.

“Since he has come in, he has barely missed a game and he has been on top, top form.”

McGregor started in between the sticks for Rangers on Thursday night as they survived a scare against Young Boys in the Europa League.

Prior to that game, Gerrard's side just needed a draw to progress through to the knockout stages, and they did just that despite a nervy ending.

Rangers will now turn their attention to Premiership matters and hoping to put points back up on the board as they take on Motherwell at the weekend.