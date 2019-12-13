Quick links

Celtic

CFR Cluj

UEFA Europa League

Scottish Premiership

'Could've scored five': Dan Petrescu reflects on Cluj's Celtic win

Danny Owen
(CHINA OUT) Dan Petrescu, head coach of Jiangsu Suning, looks on during the Chinese Football Association Super League match between Henan Jianye and Jiangsu Suning at Zhengzhou Hanghai...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon's Celtic suffered a disappointing 2-0 Europa League defeat to CFR Cluj on Thursday night.

(CHINA OUT) Dan Petrescu, head coach of Jiangsu Suning, looks on during the Chinese Football Association Super League match between Henan Jianye and Jiangsu Suning at Zhengzhou Hanghai...

Cluj coach Dan Petrescu believes his side could have beaten Celtic by five clear goals during Thursday’s Europa League clash in Romania, speaking to DigiSport - though he was happy to settle for a 2-0 scoreline.

With the Scottish Premiership champions having already sealed a place in the knockout stages, Neil Lennon took the opportunity to shuffle his pack and give a couple of fringe players a rare chance to impress.

Subscribe

But apart from the eye-catching teenage duo Mikey Johnstone and Scott Robertson, a second-string Celtic side were well below par in an error-strewn defeat at the hands of a club they have played against four times in 2019/20 alone.

 

Cluj scored both of their goals in the second half, the first coming after Boli Bolingoli switched off from a set-piece. And the typically outspoken Petrescu was keen to point out just how many chances his side had created in a proud night for Romanian football.

"Celtic made some changes but the match was balanced in the first half. In the second half, we played better, as always happens, and the players knew what to do,” said the former Chelsea and Southampton defender.

Cluj trainer Dan Petrescu during the match Lazio-Cluj in the Olimpic Stadium. Rome (Italy), November 28th, 2019

“We made good use of the spaces. Before, I was upset after the draw, I didn't want (to play against) Celtic anymore. But today, I think we could have scored five goals.”

The likes of Scott Sinclair, Lewis Morgan, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Moritz Bauer failed to stake their claim for a place in Lennon’s starting XI during the final match of the Europa League group stage and will now be expected to return to their place in reserve.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch