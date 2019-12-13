Harry Styles 'Cherry' lyrics from French to English: Who is the voicemail message from?

We always knew that Harry would get personal on the record...

'Cherry' from Harry Styles has fans won over, but let's translate the ending lyrics from French to English.

There is absolutely no denying that many still miss One Direction, but considering they've embarked on solo-careers, there's still plenty to dig into.

Of all the members, Harry Styles has arguably gone on to impress the most. His 2017 self-titled album featured such hits as 'Sign of the Times' and 'Sweet Creature', but his sophomore effort is clearly a more ambitious beast than the previous. For the recent single 'Adore You', he unveiled brochures, websites and beyond for a fictional island called Eroda featuring in the video.

Before the video was released, he had many confused! Now, the second album - titled Fine Line - has arrived, and it's no disappointment.

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe

One of the tracks to attract the most attention on the record so far is 'Cherry'.

It really is a lovely song, but at the end, it allegedly features a voicemail message from Harry's ex, Camille Rowe. In July 2018, The Sun reported their split after a year of dating.

His relationship with the French-American Victoria's Secret model came to an end just two weeks after his world tour, which boasted a whopping 89 dates. With their relationship in mind, the addition of the apparent voicemail message adds a real touch of authenticity.

However, it's in French, so you may not have understood what was being said...

Harry Styles 'Cherry' lyrics from French to English

As highlighted by Just Jared, the dialogue at the end is:

“Hello! Are you asleep?”

“Oh, I’m sorry…”

“Well, no… No, it’s not important”

“Well… We went to the beach and we…”

“Perfect.”

Don't know why but i think with camille rowe voice on cherry is like the cherry on top just like harry said #HarryStyles and cherry is one of my favorite song of the album for now — Izza (@duarrsiapa) December 12, 2019

Harry Styles: 'Cherry' song lyrics

Here are the lyrics to 'Cherry' by Harry Styles, as outlined by Genius.

It really is a terrific little song, and definitely one of the record's highlights. If you haven't checked out Fine Line yet, be sure to give it a go!

