Chelsea winger Pedro names his dream destination amid Aston Villa links

Aston Villa reportedly want to keep Pedro in the Premier League - but is a return to Barcelona on the cards instead?

Aston Villa are hoping to raid Chelsea for veteran winger Pedro in the January transfer window – but it seems that the former Spain international has his sights set just a little higher.

With just four Premier League appearances to his name since Frank Lampard began his West London revolution, a three-time Champions League winner looks set to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The Telegraph reports that Aston Villa, who could do with a little more cutting edge in front of goal as they look to turn their style into points, are interested in offering Pedro a fresh start in the Midlands.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, however, the 32-year-old is dreaming of a second spell at a certain La Liga giant instead.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it's evident that it's a possibility to go back. I've always said it,” Pedro said, batting his eyelashes shamelessly in Barcelona’s direction.

“It's a club I have special love for because I support them. I've had so many experiences there and was there so many years, I feel loved by the fans. It's an option that's always there and that I hope could happen.

“It's clearly a possibility.”

Who can blame Pedro, whose best years appear to be well behind him, for dreaming of a return to a club where he lifted 20 trophies and scored 99 goals?

But with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Carles Perez and Ousmane Dembele all fighting for a place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI, Pedro could be in for a dash of harsh reality.