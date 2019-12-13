Chelsea fans react to Marcos Alonso exit rumours

Marcos Alonso has fallen out of favour with Chelsea, with Emerson now Frank Lampard's side's first choice left-back.

Chelsea fans are excited by reports that they could offload Marcos Alonso in the January transfer window.

Cadena Cope claim that Atletico Madrid are eager to sign Alonso, and could make a move for him in the new year.

Chelsea supporters now think that Alonso’s time at Stamford Bridge is up, and they have urged Frank Lampard to offload him at the next opportunity.

Time to say goodbye — Pc‍✈️❣️ (@cp_pulisicszn22) December 12, 2019

Sell him! — Karli Kelk (@KarliKelk79) December 12, 2019

Hurry up, he's yours — Kvothe #12 (@INTJlulz) December 12, 2019

Good get loads of money & get rid of him as he isn't good enough for #cfc — Howard Norton (@Howard_Norton) December 13, 2019

Good riddance — Addi_Nation (@nationjamz) December 13, 2019

It does seem that Alonso’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell in recent times (Daily Mail), and the England international’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge would surely spell the end for Alonso.

The Spaniard has already lost his place in Chelsea’s starting line-up, with Emerson establishing himself as Lampard’s first choice on the left-hand side of the London side’s defence.

Chelsea have already done business with Atleti recently, after offloading Alvaro Morata to them in the summer.