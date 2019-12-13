Quick links

Celtic fans react on Twitter to Scott Sinclair display in Europa League

Giuseppe Labellarte
Celtic's Scott Sinclair during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Neil Lennon's Celtic fell to a meek defeat in their last group game and many of the Hoops faithful thought Scott Sinclair is finished at Parkhead.

A number of Celtic fans been commenting on Twitter about their side's Europa League defeat yesterday and Scott Sinclair's display came under major criticism.

The Englishman was handed his first start for the Hoops this season - and his first appearance since September - in the game against CFR Cluj.

It was a good opportunity for him to try and impress Neil Lennon, but he did little to stake a claim for more minutes.

 

Sinclair was anonymous for most of the game, going through the motions and posing very little threat to his opposing full-back.

Although Celtic had already progressed to the next round, the defeat will still have rankled with the Bhoys contingent, while Lennon will certainly have been given food for thought.

Here is what some of the Parkhead faithful were saying on social media about the £3million man's display:

The much-changed Celtic side conceded shortly after the restart due to an Andrei Burca header, while Damjan Djokovic rifled home a second midway through the second half.

Dan Petrescu's side secured second place in Group E while Lennon's charges were denied a first ever unbeaten European group-stage campaign.

Celtic's new interim manager Neil Lennon is unveiled with his assistant John Kennedy at Celtic Park on February 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

