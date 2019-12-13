Celtic fans react on Twitter to Scott Sinclair display in Europa League

Neil Lennon's Celtic fell to a meek defeat in their last group game and many of the Hoops faithful thought Scott Sinclair is finished at Parkhead.

A number of Celtic fans been commenting on Twitter about their side's Europa League defeat yesterday and Scott Sinclair's display came under major criticism.

The Englishman was handed his first start for the Hoops this season - and his first appearance since September - in the game against CFR Cluj.

It was a good opportunity for him to try and impress Neil Lennon, but he did little to stake a claim for more minutes.

Sinclair was anonymous for most of the game, going through the motions and posing very little threat to his opposing full-back.

Although Celtic had already progressed to the next round, the defeat will still have rankled with the Bhoys contingent, while Lennon will certainly have been given food for thought.

Here is what some of the Parkhead faithful were saying on social media about the £3million man's display:

Sinclair tonight showed why he never even makes the bench normally. Completely washed up now. #Celtic — Dee (@cardboardjonny) 12 December 2019

I doubt we'll see Scott Sinclair in a Celtic strip again, tough gig to come in from the cold and expect to do much in a shadow side but he looked totally out of place, so predictable and despite his impressive new physique, looked weaker than ever when anyone made slight contact. — Inside The SPFL (@AgentScotland) 12 December 2019

Pretty honking from Celtic tonight poor all over tbh Sinclair & Morgan shouldn’t be near the 1st team — Marc McCann (@marcmccann30) 12 December 2019

I want to win every game and if we lose we need to learn lessons. The few I have learned tonight are. We need a striker in January, without Brown and McGregor our midfield backups offer no strength and finally it's time for Sinclair to leave HH — Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) 12 December 2019

Tonight was a really valuable experiment from Celtic. We’ve seen for ourselves that Lennon was right to banish Sinclair. We’ve also seen that Gordon, Morgan, Bauer, Griffiths and Bayo are simply not good enough to play for Celtic now. Get rid of the lot and build stronger. — Jonny Hayes CSC (@KierenKerr) 12 December 2019

I guess this game had answered the 'why is Sinclair not getting a game'? Question — The Celtic Symphony (@jockmartincfc) 12 December 2019

Sinclair done absolutely nothing, but Morgan getting pelters. Yes has been poor but as usual the whipping boy. — Jack O'Friel (@JackOFriel1) 12 December 2019

Think sinclair knows he's finished at celtic.. Don't really blame him tbh.. But just go in January.. Some of our fringe not got it.. A worry once brown does lose his legs.. Still don't think we have a replacement like.. Mcginn maybe?? — davycybernat (@davytaylor1205) 12 December 2019

Poor performance all round from Celtic tonight. Lots of changes but still expected something more, canny see sinclair playing again for us! Johnston and Robertson only pass marks, Ntcham should never where the armband again and Morgan can head for the bin. Onto Sunday — Mark Cravens (@Cravie1888) 12 December 2019

The much-changed Celtic side conceded shortly after the restart due to an Andrei Burca header, while Damjan Djokovic rifled home a second midway through the second half.

Dan Petrescu's side secured second place in Group E while Lennon's charges were denied a first ever unbeaten European group-stage campaign.