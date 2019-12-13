Quick links

Bukayo Saka sends message to Arsenal fans after dazzling performance

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard de Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Luik, Belgium.
Arsenal talent made the difference in the Europa League.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal's difference maker as the Gunners fought back to draw 2-2 with Standard Liege.

Saka created one goal and scored an excellent second to help Arsenal claim a point in Belgium.

 

Arsenal had gone 2-0 down before Saka changed the game and the draw was enough to help the Gunners finish top of the group.

Saka sent a message to Arsenal supporters after the win, thanking the away fans.

Saka is only 18-years-old, and already looks like a really special talent.

He now has two goals and four assists in four Europa League games now.

Saka has shown he is capable of doing it in the Premier League too, setting up a goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September.

The sky is the limit when it comes to how good he can become.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates his goal tying the game at 2-2 during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard de Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

