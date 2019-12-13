Bukayo Saka sends message to Arsenal fans after dazzling performance

Arsenal talent made the difference in the Europa League.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal's difference maker as the Gunners fought back to draw 2-2 with Standard Liege.

Saka created one goal and scored an excellent second to help Arsenal claim a point in Belgium.

Arsenal had gone 2-0 down before Saka changed the game and the draw was enough to help the Gunners finish top of the group.

Saka sent a message to Arsenal supporters after the win, thanking the away fans.

Through to the next round✅ 1 goal⚽️ 1 assist️ Thanks to all travelling fans for making the journey❤️ #GodsWork pic.twitter.com/99f2UKXgJj — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 12, 2019

Saka is only 18-years-old, and already looks like a really special talent.

He now has two goals and four assists in four Europa League games now.

Saka has shown he is capable of doing it in the Premier League too, setting up a goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in September.

The sky is the limit when it comes to how good he can become.