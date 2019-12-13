Quick links

Bournemouth will reportedly hold Nathan Ake talks amid Tottenham Hotspur, Everton speculation

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly interested in Nathan Ake.

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth are to hold talks with Nathan Ake over his future amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It has been reported by The Mirror that Chelsea and City are interested in the 24-year-old defender, and that the Blues and the Citizens will make moves for him in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports has claimed that Tottenham and Everton are interested in the former Chelsea defender and see him as "a future star”.

 

The Mirror has claimed that Bournemouth now plan to hold talks with the central defender over his future.

Leaving Bournemouth in January

Bournemouth are an established club in the Premier League, but joining Tottenham, Chelsea or City would be very tempting for Ake.

After all, Spurs, Chelsea and City all are big and ambitious clubs, and moving there would be a step-up in the career of the 24-year-old, who is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

