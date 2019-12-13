Blackpool boss Simon Grayson comments on Aiden McGeady's Sunderland situation

Phil Parkinson has admitted that McGeady will leave the Stadium of Light in January.

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson has hardly played down speculation that he would welcome Aiden McGeady to Bloomfield Road with the Sunderland winger’s future suddenly up in the air heading into the January transfer window, speaking to the Blackpool Gazette.

As if Sunderland’s season couldn’t get any worse. After sliding rapidly down the League One table with a manager who is proving immensely unpopular in the stands, not to mention the club’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1924, the most naturally gifted footballer at the Stadium of Light is now heading out the door.

Phil Parkinson admitted as such on Thursday, telling The Mail that McGeady has been informed that he is free to leave next month shortly after a photo emerged showing the veteran wideman tucking into a McDonalds.

Grayson worked with McGeady during his ill-fated spell in charge of Sunderland in 2017/18 but could the pair be reunited at Bloomfield Road?

"Would he want to come here and would I want him to come here? You know me, I’m not going to answer that am I?” said the mischievous Grayson, before going on to rave about the one-time Celtic and Everton schemer.

“I’ve said many a time that McGeady is probably one of the most talented players I’ve worked with during all my time as a manager.

“Some of the things he could do on the training pitch, some of the things he could do in match-day situations - both at Preston and at times at Sunderland - showed what a fantastic player he is.

“What a career he has had at Premier League level, he was out in Russia and he’s had nearly 100 caps for Ireland as well. He’s a fantastic player.”

McGeady is Sunderland’s top earner on a reported £30,000-a-week and you have to wonder whether Parkinson is using ‘burger-gate’ as an excuse to get a well-heeled winger off the wage list heading into the January transfer window.

With 11 goals, five assists and a series of magisterial performances in League One last season, McGeady could make the difference between Blackpool missing out on the top six and sealing a return to the Championship.