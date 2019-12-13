Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans respond to Andre Green's tweet

John Verrall
Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have loaned Andre Green to Preston North End but he has struggled for game time so far.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa fans have urged Andre Green to ‘come home’ after his latest tweet.

Green was reminiscing on social media yesterday about featuring for Villa against Sheffield United last season, in a game which he scored.

 

The winger is currently on loan at Preston North End, where he has only made a limited impact.

But Villa fans feel that their academy graduate could have something to offer Dean Smith’s side over the second half of the season, and have urged him to come back to Villa Park.

Whether Villa will recall Green in January remains to be seen.

The attacker seems to have fallen out of favour at Preston, with the loan spell not working out as intended.

Villa could well be tempted to terminate the deal early, and either relocate him or keep him around for the second half of the campaign.

If Green did return for Villa he would be in competition with the likes of Anwar El-Ghazi and Trezeguet for a starting place.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch