Aston Villa fans respond to Andre Green's tweet

Aston Villa have loaned Andre Green to Preston North End but he has struggled for game time so far.

Aston Villa fans have urged Andre Green to ‘come home’ after his latest tweet.

Green was reminiscing on social media yesterday about featuring for Villa against Sheffield United last season, in a game which he scored.

The winger is currently on loan at Preston North End, where he has only made a limited impact.

But Villa fans feel that their academy graduate could have something to offer Dean Smith’s side over the second half of the season, and have urged him to come back to Villa Park.

back home soon king — MB. (@_mattavfc) December 12, 2019

Whether Villa will recall Green in January remains to be seen.

The attacker seems to have fallen out of favour at Preston, with the loan spell not working out as intended.

Villa could well be tempted to terminate the deal early, and either relocate him or keep him around for the second half of the campaign.

If Green did return for Villa he would be in competition with the likes of Anwar El-Ghazi and Trezeguet for a starting place.