Aston Villa fans in disagreement over links with defender based in Turkey

Aston Villa are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and face a crucial clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Aston Villa supporters on Twitter are in disagreement after they were linked with the Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida.

Turkish Football have claimed that Villa are going head-to-head with Watford for the signature of the 30-year-old.

It is said that financially-stricken Besiktas are forced to listen to offers for their 6ft powerhouse, who could depart the Istanbul giants when the transfer window re-opens next month.

There were some sections of Villa supporters who are keen for the club to move for Vida because he is a great player and they are in need of some defensive experience.

On the other hand, others were more keen on the club to bolster their attack, as Dean Smith is yet to find some balance to his team.

Villa have, and will always be forward-thinking under Smith, but their striker, Wesley is struggling for form, and the team simply cannot be able to eradicate their defensive problems.

It has left Smith's side hovering above the relegation zone on just goal difference and their 4-1 hammering of Leicester City last time out helps no-one's cause.

Either way, the fans are keen for some fresh legs to walk through the doors when the window re-opens next month, but they are unsure about what area needs bulking up more.

Here is a selection of Villa fans on Twitter reacting to those Vida links:

He was impressive for Croatia in Russia, not seen or heard much of him since then but a bit of quality and experience adding doesn't hurt — MrAVFClive (@PrideOfMids) December 10, 2019

We also need to stop goals going in. — Boyd (@Boyd27621801) December 10, 2019

We may have a lot yet we can’t defend, mings has been terrible lately — BIGWES (@LewispAVFC) December 10, 2019

So we don’t need a defender? — Jamie Ford (@JamieBenFord2) December 10, 2019

What a player! — SHOOOOOOOOOOT!!!! (@HAVFC16) December 10, 2019

Need to strengthen up the other end of the pitch ffs — Fudgemonkey ?￢ﾭﾐ (@marchmist) December 10, 2019

He is a great player — nathan batchelor (@nathanbatchel14) December 10, 2019

Need some experience at the back, silly mistakes, poor game management and lapses of concentration killing us defensively so all for ir ?. — Harley (@PJ_Harley) December 10, 2019