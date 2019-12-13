Quick links

Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans in disagreement over links with defender based in Turkey

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and face a crucial clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Ferhat Oztorun (R) of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor in action against Vida (2nd R) of Besiktas during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Ittifak Holding Konyaspor and Besiktas at...

Aston Villa supporters on Twitter are in disagreement after they were linked with the Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida.

Turkish Football have claimed that Villa are going head-to-head with Watford for the signature of the 30-year-old.

It is said that financially-stricken Besiktas are forced to listen to offers for their 6ft powerhouse, who could depart the Istanbul giants when the transfer window re-opens next month.

 

There were some sections of Villa supporters who are keen for the club to move for Vida because he is a great player and they are in need of some defensive experience.

On the other hand, others were more keen on the club to bolster their attack, as Dean Smith is yet to find some balance to his team.

Villa have, and will always be forward-thinking under Smith, but their striker, Wesley is struggling for form, and the team simply cannot be able to eradicate their defensive problems.

Domagoj Vida (24) of Besiktas in action against Raul Jimenez (9) of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League Group K Match between Besiktas and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in...

It has left Smith's side hovering above the relegation zone on just goal difference and their 4-1 hammering of Leicester City last time out helps no-one's cause.

Either way, the fans are keen for some fresh legs to walk through the doors when the window re-opens next month, but they are unsure about what area needs bulking up more.

Here is a selection of Villa fans on Twitter reacting to those Vida links:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch