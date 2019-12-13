Quick links

Ashley Cole shares biggest issue with Arsenal's squad

John Verrall
Arsenal are still on the hunt for a new boss, with Carlo Ancelotti potentially on their radar.

Ashley Cole has told the Daily Mail that Arsenal need to improve defensively, but otherwise have a strong squad.

Arsenal have looked porous at the back this season, and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners have badly disappointed their supporters over the campaign so far, with their defensive problems really plaguing their season.

Arsenal brought in David Luiz over the summer to try and tighten up at the back, but the Brazilian has failed to make a positive impact.

 

And Cole, who worked with Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, suggests that the Italian would need to sort out his old side’s defensive problems if he does get the job.

“I don't think Arsenal is a step down for anyone to be honest,” Cole said. “It's still a big club. Yes they've not won a lot in past seasons but I think their starting XI is definitely good enough.

“Maybe the defence, for me, needs to defend more but they've definitely got the quality and attacking threat.

“If they just address the defensive issues and have a little bit more of a structure and philosophy in how to play with the ball and without it then I definitely think Carlo would do a great job there.”

Arsenal have conceded 24 goals in 16 games to date, which is the joint most of any side in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Gunners’ backline is set to be tested in their next match too, with Freddie Ljungberg’s men set to go up against Manchester City at the weekend.

