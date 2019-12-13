Quick links

Ashley Cole says he would love Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell at Chelsea

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ashley Cole looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is reportedly on Chelsea’s radar.

Ashley Cole has told talkSPORT that Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is good enough for play for Chelsea.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back has raved about the 22-year-old, and has said that he would love to see the England international turn out for Frank Lampard’s side.

According to The London Evening Standard, the Blues want to sign Chilwell from Leicester in the January transfer window.

The report has also claimed that defending Premier League champions Manchester City are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who is valued in excess of £60 million.

 

The Daily Star has claimed of interest in Chilwell from Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal.

Cole told talkSPORT about Chilwell: “I would love to see him at Chelsea. He’s doing really, really well at Leicester.

“He’s enjoying the way Brendan plays and his system; he’s got that licence to attack. When he’s played for England he’s played well – in his last game he got three assists.

“He’s shown quality not just on the ball, but one-on-one he can defend and he likes to defend. I think he’s quality and I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan, too, so I would like to see him here.”

Good signing for Chelsea?

Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that the 22-year-old would be a very good signing for Chelsea, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

The youngster can only improve and develop in the coming years, and the England international would be a good investment for the Blues.

