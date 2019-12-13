Ashley Cole comments on Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are regulars for Liverpool.

Ashley Cole has suggested to The Sun that Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are not tested enough defensively.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back has raved about the way Alexander-Arnold and Robertson attack, but the Englishman does not think that the 21-year-old right-back and the 25-year-old left-back - who are regulars in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team - are tested defensively enough.

Cole told The Sun: “You talk about Trent and Andy Robertson, the way they attack they might as well be left-wingers. But the problem is, we don’t see them in defensive areas as much as everyone defends against Liverpool.

“For me they are not tested enough to see how good they actually are. You talk about defenders, and what they are doing is a prime example of how the modern full-back plays.

“You would say they have to learn how to defend, though it’s just the way football is now. They just have that licence to attack.”

Quality full-backs

As Cole himself acknowledges, the role of full-backs has changed now, and there is no doubt that Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are very good players.

True, defensively the duo could do with some improvement, but the way Liverpool play under manager Klopp suits their game.

Robertson has improved over the years and has developed his game well, and the 25-year-old Scotland international left-back can still get better.

Alexander-Arnold is only 21 years of age, and the England international right-back certainly had time on his hands to add more facets to his game.