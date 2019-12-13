Charlie Nicholas warns Arsenal against appointing Freddie Ljungberg permanently

Arsenal gave Freddie Ljungberg the Gunners reins on a caretaker basis after Unai Emery departed the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has made his feelings clear about the prospect of the Emirates Stadium side appointing Freddie Ljungberg on a permanent basis (Sporting Life).

The Gunners have endured a difficult 2019-20 season so far, the Emirates Stadium side flattering to deceive under Emery, who was duly sacked at the end of November after seven games without a win.

Arsenal coach Ljungberg has taken the reins on a temporary basis while the Premier League club searches for a permanent appointment, but his tenure in the hotseat began badly with a draw at Norwich and a home defeat to Brighton.

Monday night saw Arsenal finally pick up their first win under the 42-year-old, away at West Ham, but it was far from plain sailing as the Gunners were a goal down until the hour mark, before they upped the gears and, combined with a Hammers capitulation, claimed a 3-1 win

When asked whether Ljungberg should get the gig, Nicholas replied: "The answer is no. I mean no disrespect by this. Freddie Ljungberg moved up the ranks to cover Unai Emery’s lack of communication. Whether he was the academy coach or assistant, Ljungberg shouldn’t be in this situation, but he accepted it and so should we. He is a legend of the game and at Arsenal, rightly so.

"He comes across as an honest guy who is trying his best, but the decisions he is making suggests he is struggling in his seat. Don’t cover your mouth when giving instructions Freddie, nobody is going to listen, but then he doesn’t do it when they go one-nil down!

"Should he be the full-time manager? The reality is absolutely not. If Freddie is pushed in to the end of the season, then I would be happy to finish mid-table. This is not disrespectful, it is just the reality."

Up next for Arsenal is Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.