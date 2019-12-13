Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Reiss Nelson's display against Standard Liege

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2018 in London, England.
Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson helped his side pick up a 2-2 draw in the Europa League last night.

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

Arsenal fans have claimed that Reiss Nelson is ‘overrated’ after his performance for them in the Europa League last night.

Nelson was selected to start for Arsenal against Standard Liege yesterday, with the 20-year-old given a chance to impress.

However, Nelson failed to catch the eye in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Standard.

 

The youngster struggled to really make a positive impact in an attacking sense.

And some Arsenal fans are now fearful that Nelson has been built up too much.

There was great excitement about Nelson before this season started, after he enjoyed such a productive loan with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season.

Since returning to Arsenal, Nelson has failed to hit the ground running though, and is now only performing a bit-part role for the North London outfit.

Whether Arsenal would be open to loaning out Nelson in January now remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

