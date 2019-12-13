Arsenal fans react to Reiss Nelson's display against Standard Liege

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson helped his side pick up a 2-2 draw in the Europa League last night.

Arsenal fans have claimed that Reiss Nelson is ‘overrated’ after his performance for them in the Europa League last night.

Nelson was selected to start for Arsenal against Standard Liege yesterday, with the 20-year-old given a chance to impress.

However, Nelson failed to catch the eye in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Standard.

The youngster struggled to really make a positive impact in an attacking sense.

And some Arsenal fans are now fearful that Nelson has been built up too much.

Reiss Nelson most overrated player since Freddy Adu — Ricky Ferrari (@RickyFerrari93) December 12, 2019

Nelson and willock are both vastly over rated #AFC — George Turner (@georget49001086) December 12, 2019

Nelson is overrated we should cash in — jamie sharp (@jsharp321) December 12, 2019

Reiss nelson is just another overrated Englishman , absolute guff. — stiv thomson (@stephenthomson0) December 12, 2019

REISS NELSON IS AWFUL. What’s he done in an Arsenal shirt pls? Sell him or loan him. Not good enough — Haych (@AfcHeritage1886) December 12, 2019

Sell Nelson awful player — Martinelli FC (@MartinelliGoals) December 12, 2019

Nelson is the most basic player I’ve seen, sell him and get Zaha in — Jummal (@JummalM8) December 12, 2019

There was great excitement about Nelson before this season started, after he enjoyed such a productive loan with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season.

Since returning to Arsenal, Nelson has failed to hit the ground running though, and is now only performing a bit-part role for the North London outfit.

Whether Arsenal would be open to loaning out Nelson in January now remains to be seen.