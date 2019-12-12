Who is Alisa Megastar? Did she kick-start the 'devil lips' trend?

The 'trout pout' has been the go-to lip filler look for years now, but there is currently a viral trend called 'devil lips' which is taking over the internet.

And as the name might imply, it's not the best of looks.

In fact, 'devil lips' - or 'octopus lips' as they're also known - might be one of the most disturbing beauty trends we've seen in quite some time. Even more distressing than a vampire facial!

But just where did this not-so pretty beauty trend actually come from? Was it originated by Instagram influencer Alisa Megastar? Most importantly, is it even real?

WTF are 'devil lips'?

The horrifying new beauty trend sees lips plumped and distorted to look as if there is a bumpy wave across the outline of their lips.

The Mirror reported that the trend is rumoured to have started in Russia and upon some more digging - thanks to The Moscow Times - we found a name for the person behind all this madness.

The 'devil lips' were supposedly created by Russian cosmetologist Emelian Braude. The Moscow Times also reported that Braude has no medical training or medical license, so we're sure this new beauty fad is far from safe.

It's catching on so quickly that even Russian celebs are starting to invest in the new trend.

Alisa Megastar goes full devil

Alisa Litinskaya is a Russian reality TV star and Instagram influencer who goes by the username, Alisa Megastar.

In an Insta post from Sunday, December 8th, she wrote: "I did it !!! Now I have devil lips too."

Alisa did not start the 'devil lips' trend, but as she has a massive following of over 103,800 followers, she's definitely not helping stop it.

And please, someone stop it.

Are they real?

There are some out there who believe this horrific fad is nothing more than an edited prank through Photoshop, but unfortunately it is a real procedure.

Cosmetic dentist and facial aesthetician Dr Krystyna told Dazed Digital: "You cannot change the anatomical shape of the lips like this, you can sharpen and contour by enhancing the vermillion border, but these ‘devil lips’ are unnatural."

However, prepare to be disturbed, as Alisa Megastar has posted a series of stories in which you can clearly see her new lip shape out and proud. Over the past week, the wavy effect has become less prominent, but it was still there to see.

So, unless she's gone to the extent of creating her own filter to keep up the 'devil lips' look, we think she's actually gone through with it!