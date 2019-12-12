Who directed The Nightmare Before Christmas? It wasn’t Tim Burton!

It isn't Christmas without a visit from Oogie Boogie.

Despite its reputation, many are still uncertain of who directed The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Fewer holiday films have become as big a phenomenon as this one. What is your favourite? As the big day approaches, nothing beats sitting with family and friends, watching some of the best festive titles.

We're talking It's A Wonderful Life, Elf, The Polar Express, Home Alone... Die Hard?

There really are so many gems, but some sit proudly in a league of their own - there's just nothing quite like them. Some still argue to this day that it's not a Christmas film, but rather, a Halloween film, but for our money, it's a justified Xmas favourite. Of course, it's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Celebrating The Nightmare Before Christmas

It's absolutely iconic!

Jack Skellington's skull can be seen on everything, from mugs to rucksacks, and with every passing year that doesn't change.

The film was released in 1993 and tells the tale of a Halloween hero attempting to embrace the Christmas spirit. It boasts such a visionary ensemble of characters, but a key factor in its success is the wealth of catchy songs at its disposal, courtesy of the great Danny Elfman.

It's undoubtedly essential Christmas viewing, but let's clear something up real quick...

Who directed The Nightmare Before Christmas?

The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick.

That's right - not Tim Burton! There is a popular misconception that the auteur known for such works as Edward Scissorhands and Batman helmed the stop-motion animation classic.

In fact, he served as a producer alongside Denise Di Novi. However, it is worth highlighting that the film is based on story and characters courtesy of Tim Burton. So, there's that!

It's pretty easy to see why people often think Tim directed it, as many would argue it's about as Tim Burton as it gets. So, who is Henry Selick then?

What other movies did Henry Selick direct?

He has some gems...

Henry Selick has directed such efforts as Monkeybone and 1996's James and the Giant Peach, as well as shorts like 2005's Moongirl and Slow Bob in the Lower Dimensions.

However, apart from The Nightmare Before Christmas, he's best known for directing 2009's Coraline, which is as wonderfully weird as you'd expect from Henry. Again, the film's status grows every year, and we suspect it'll be a classic of sorts in the future.

That'll mean two from his filmography!

