Where was A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby filmed? No, it wasn't Aldovia!

Netflix has given audiences something new to tuck into this Christmas.

It's won over audiences, but where was A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby filmed?

In recent years, a new Christmas tradition has been born. We've long had pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, crackers, mince pies and what have you, but now, putting your feet up with the family and watching some Netflix is a December essential.

Of course, with so much choice comes the inevitable squabble...

"No, let's watch this!" "That's boring, I fancy sticking this on." Sure, it can be hard work, which is why we're glad Netflix has unveiled a new Christmas title. Rather than scrolling through endless content, it's a bit easier to say: "Look, it's Christmas, a Christmas film is going on."

Considering it's new for all the family, it's an easy pick!

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby on Netflix

The film is directed by John Schultz, who you may know helmed the Disney Channel's 2016 remake of Adventures in Babysitting.

Here, we have a sequel, as A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is actually the third instalment in the A Christmas Prince series. The second was 2018's A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

It landed on the streaming service on Thursday, December 5th 2019 and has already drawn praise from audiences. This time, we are with Amber and Richard as they host royals from a distant kingdom, and of course, there is a royal baby on the way!

The visitors are there to renew a truce when the treaty suddenly goes missing.

Also, if you haven't seen or can't quite remember the previous films, here's a handy recap:

Where was A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby filmed?

As highlighted by Heavy, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby was filmed in Bucharest, Romania, just like the previous instalments.

Aldovia - the country they rule over - is fictional.

The same source notes that a range of locations were used for filming, including Peles Castle, Bragadiru Palace, the Carol Davila Medicine and Pharmacy University, and the Cotroceni National Museum.

Filming commenced back in March.

Fans talk A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby on Twitter

So far, the film has received some pretty humorous reactions on Twitter.

One recently joked: "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby acknowledges the existence of Belgravia, the country from A Princess Switch. I can’t wait for Netflix’s eventual Christmas Endgame crossover epic."

Similarly, another wrote: "Can confirm A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby does deserve an Oscar. Sue me," while another weighed in: "I'm only 3 minutes into A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby and I already know it’s art."

Netflix, you've done it again!

