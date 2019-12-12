West Ham, Aston Villa and Sheffield United linked Nicolas Gaitan confirms offer from former club

Gaitan could return to Boca Juniors despite reports West Ham United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are keen.

The West Ham United, Aston Villa and Sheffield United linked winger Nicolas Gaitan has admitted that joining a European club remains an option for him this winter.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are interested in signing Gaitan - a free agent after leaving Chicago Fire - on a two-year contract, according to The Guardian.

But discussing his prospects with the Portuguese website A Bola on Thursday, the former Argentina international name-checked just two clubs - neither of whom are the Hammers, Villans or Blades.

Asked if he would like to return to Benfica, the team with which he made his name in European football, Gaitan said: "Yes, of course I would.

"I was very happy at Benfica, I felt very comfortable at the club.

"But I also realize that in football it is often not easy to make things happen. Many things must be taken into consideration. And if the coach likes you or if you have a place in the team.

"I have a chance to return to Boca Juniors after ten years, there is Europe. I hope I can make the best decision.”

Though Gaitan could sign for any of West Ham, Aston Villa or Sheffield United immediately, he cannot be registered to play until January 1, having still been under contract at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old - for whom Atletico Madrid are said to have paid £22.5 million in 2016 - was reportedly due to receive an EU passport, allowing him to move to the UK without requiring a work permit.

Whether he ever did or not remains to be seen, however.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Sheffield United or neither - where will Gaitan end up this winter?