West Bromwich Albion fans react on Twitter to Filip Krovinovic display against Wigan

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion put in one of their worst performances of the season last night and some of The Hawthorns faithful slammed the Baggies man.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter regarding their uninspiring 1-1 draw in the Championship last night and Filip Krovinovic came in for some criticism.

This summer, the Croatian midfielder linked up with The Hawthorns outfit from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal, Slaven Bilic's first signing since his appointment to The Hawthorns dugout (BBC Sport).

Krovinovic thoroughly impressed in pre-season for the Baggies and played 90 minutes in each of West Brom's first five Championship games, but since then he's fallen out of starting contention.

Prior to last night's game, he added just three more starts in the league to his first five, and in each one of those three he was subbed off (Transfermarkt) - in every other Championship game he either came on as a sub or remained on the bench.

With a busy December programme, Bilic opted to name the 24-year-old in his starting XI at Wigan but he didn't do too well, failing to find the killer pass to slice open the opposition defence - indeed he wasn't particularly attacking in his passing - and was eventually moved deeper back.

Here is what some West Brom fans were saying about Krovinovic:

My overreaction to today:



- Kyle Bartley is regressing to his mean

- Nathan looks absolutely lost

- Need Gibbs healthy

- Krovinovic isn't a No. 10

- Charlie looks past his best before date

- It's alarming how important Diangana and Pereira are to this team — Mark Sheldon (@markdsheldon) 11 December 2019

Would Krovinovic look to pass back to Johnstone if he took a corner? — Kieron Norton (@kiowba) 11 December 2019

By far. Johnstone brilliant double save. Livermore and Ajayi good. Rest rubbish. Krovinovic especially useless and Ferguson needs a slap to stop being so arrogant. — Baggienickjg (@Baggienickjg1) 11 December 2019

Get Krovinovic off. What a waste of space. — Fraser Alsop (@FraserAlsop) 11 December 2019

Such a poor half of football. Krovinovic won’t last long - surely Pereria to come on at half time — Liam Martin (@LiamWBAFC) 11 December 2019

Krovinovic is a tidy player but he’s not dynamic enough for the no. 10 slot, think he’s best in the Sawyers role. — Jacob Greet (@JacobGreet) 11 December 2019

Is Krovinovic allergic to passing forwards? — Sol (@Rondxnn) 11 December 2019

Need a pacey striker & a back up no.10 for Pereira. Krovinovic is never an advanced midfield player, nil goal threat, one paced & everything is back & sideways — Robert Johnson (@Baggeridgebaggy) 12 December 2019

I agree with you're last point, what I will say is that you've been saying all season about krovinovic not being good enough. He is negative and slows things done, doesn't get his head up enough. I think 2/3 players in in Jan. is a must, cos imo the diangana situation is rocky. — robert c. williams (@garwalbion) 12 December 2019

I think we need another attacking midfielder, i do like Krovinovic but i find him very passive and needs that aggression to drive forward and pass into attacking positions — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) 12 December 2019

Up next for West Brom is Saturday's Championship trip to Birmingham City.