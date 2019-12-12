Quick links

West Bromwich Albion fans react on Twitter to Filip Krovinovic display against Wigan

Filip Krovinovic of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion put in one of their worst performances of the season last night and some of The Hawthorns faithful slammed the Baggies man.

Filip Krovinovic (7) of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 24th August 2019.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter regarding their uninspiring 1-1 draw in the Championship last night and Filip Krovinovic came in for some criticism.

This summer, the Croatian midfielder linked up with The Hawthorns outfit from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal, Slaven Bilic's first signing since his appointment to The Hawthorns dugout (BBC Sport).

Krovinovic thoroughly impressed in pre-season for the Baggies and played 90 minutes in each of West Brom's first five Championship games, but since then he's fallen out of starting contention.

 

Prior to last night's game, he added just three more starts in the league to his first five, and in each one of those three he was subbed off (Transfermarkt) - in every other Championship game he either came on as a sub or remained on the bench.

With a busy December programme, Bilic opted to name the 24-year-old in his starting XI at Wigan but he didn't do too well, failing to find the killer pass to slice open the opposition defence - indeed he wasn't particularly attacking in his passing - and was eventually moved deeper back.

Up next for West Brom is Saturday's Championship trip to Birmingham City.

Slaven Bilic head coach

