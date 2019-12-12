West Brom fans react on Twitter as Slaven Bilic up for November's Championship Manager of the Month award

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic steered the Baggies to four wins out of four in November - but many of the Hawthorns faithful don't want him to win the award.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that Slaven Bilic has been nominated for November's Championship Manager of the Month award.

The Baggies were thoroughly impressive last month, claiming four wins from four games, the first of which saw Stoke City beaten 2-0 on their own turf thanks to goals from Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Next up was another away day, this time at Hull City, and Jake Livermore's 28th-minute goal proved the difference between the two sides in a 1-0 triumph.

West Brom were then at The Hawthorns against Sheffield Wednesday and the Baggies' mettle was tested as they took the lead through Robson-Kanu but were pegged back, only for Charlie Austin to net an 88th-minute winner from the spot - 2-1 the final score.

Bilic's charges arguably saved their best for last in November as they hammered promotion rivals Bristol City 4-1 at The Hawthorns, Kieran Gibbs, Matheus Pereira, Robson-Kanu and Austin all getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The Albion boss is up against Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray and Fulham manager Scott Parker for the accolade.

Here is what some West Brom fans said about the recognition for the Baggies manager on social media:

We don’t need it lads. Let’s Bielsa take it and let them enjoy the curse x — liamić (@IiamwbaV4) 12 December 2019

Don't want it.

Don't need it

And certainly don't touch it! — chris parkes (@parksey1972) 12 December 2019

At last a poison challis though I refuse it brings bad luck — richard steadman (@07710639609) 12 December 2019

We dont need awards. We know who we are! — Tim (@timmythorpev1) 12 December 2019

Nope !!! It’s a curse — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcher1978) 12 December 2019

Nooooooooo ! — Peter Allen (@Listerrep) 12 December 2019

Congrats Slav but it's usually the award of doom — Lynda M Lynch (@Hammer50_WBA) 12 December 2019

Please don’t win — Liam. (@LiamCooper_20) 12 December 2019