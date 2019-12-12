Virgil van Dijk praises Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been in fine form for Jurgen Klopp's men this season.

Virgil van Dijk has told the Liverpool Echo that everyone at Liverpool thinks Jordan Henderson is absolutely brilliant.

Henderson was once considered by some supporters to be the weak-link in Liverpool’s side, but he has really shown his class in recent seasons.

The England international now is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And Van Dijk has suggested that Henderson doesn’t always get enough praise, as the work he does for the side isn’t always the most noticeable.

“Jordan is such an important player for this team,” Van Dijk said.

“I think the contribution he makes goes unnoticed sometimes. I don’t know if he’s under-appreciated outside the club, but inside the club I know how highly we all think of him. He’s our captain and he always leads by example.

“He created the second goal with a great pass and always works so hard for the team.

"He’s been at the club for a number of years and we all appreciate what he does for Liverpool, both on and off the pitch. He’s a leader.”

Henderson put in another good performance in his most recent appearance for Liverpool, as he helped the team to victory over Red Bull Salzburg.

The combative midfielder provided the Reds’ defence with good protection, as they won 2-0 in Austria, to seal their progress in the Champions League.

Henderson will almost certainly start for Liverpool again at the weekend, when they take on bottom of the table Watford on Saturday afternoon.