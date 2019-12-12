Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk hails Liverpool defensive partner Joe Gomez

John Verrall
Joe Gomez of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Gomez has made just two Premier League starts for Liverpool so far this season.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Virgil van Dijk has told the Liverpool Echo that Joe Gomez has been fantastic whenever he has been on the pitch for Liverpool this season.

Gomez has often been overlooked by Jurgen Klopp this term, with his game time limited.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren appeared to be ahead of Gomez in the pecking order at Liverpool.

However, with Matip and Lovren now out injured - Gomez could be given a run of games in the Reds’ defence.

 

And Van Dijk has suggested that he has no doubts that the England international will be able to step in and perform.

“We don’t want injuries but they are part of the game unfortunately,” Van Dijk said.

“Joe has done fantastically when he has played this season and we have a good understanding. Hopefully he can keep his confidence.”

Joe Gomez in action during an England training session at St. George's Park on October 7, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Gomez has been substituted on in both of Liverpool’s last two matches, and helped them to back-to-back clean sheets.

The 22-year-old will now surely start for Liverpool at the weekend, when they take on bottom of the table Watford.

The Reds are the first team in action over the Premier League weekend, and they will be looking to ensure that they don’t offer any of the chasing pack hope by slipping up.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch