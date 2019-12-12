Virgil van Dijk hails Liverpool defensive partner Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez has made just two Premier League starts for Liverpool so far this season.

Virgil van Dijk has told the Liverpool Echo that Joe Gomez has been fantastic whenever he has been on the pitch for Liverpool this season.

Gomez has often been overlooked by Jurgen Klopp this term, with his game time limited.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren appeared to be ahead of Gomez in the pecking order at Liverpool.

However, with Matip and Lovren now out injured - Gomez could be given a run of games in the Reds’ defence.

And Van Dijk has suggested that he has no doubts that the England international will be able to step in and perform.

“We don’t want injuries but they are part of the game unfortunately,” Van Dijk said.

“Joe has done fantastically when he has played this season and we have a good understanding. Hopefully he can keep his confidence.”

Gomez has been substituted on in both of Liverpool’s last two matches, and helped them to back-to-back clean sheets.

The 22-year-old will now surely start for Liverpool at the weekend, when they take on bottom of the table Watford.

The Reds are the first team in action over the Premier League weekend, and they will be looking to ensure that they don’t offer any of the chasing pack hope by slipping up.