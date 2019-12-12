Valladolid director admits what it would take for reported Newcastle and Everton target Mohammed Salisu to leave

Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United reportedly want Real Valladolid's La Liga defender Mohammed Salisu.

Real Valladolid have players ready and waiting to replace star defender Mohammed Salisu, director David Espinar has told Pucela Fichajes amid claims that Everton and Newcastle United are circling around the Ghana stopper.

A 20-year-old who moved to Spain in 2017, Salisu has forced his way into the Valladolid first-team this season and has started every one of their 16 games so far in La Liga.

And, with a £10 million release clause in his contract, it is no surprise that the youngster has caught the eye of a number of clubs aiming to reinforce their defence on a budget.

Diario de Valladolid reported in November that Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and relegation threatened Norwich City are all interested with the January transfer window just weeks away.

Salisu might have been Valladolid’s most impressive performer in recent months, with the Pucelle sitting pretty in mid-table, but Espinar is not exactly suffering form sleepless nights with a key player’s future uncertain.

“Any player can be taken away. If you want Salisu, you pay (the release clause) and you take him,” Espinar admitted.

“We need to sell players, but also to compete. If Salisu left, I think we would have others (ready to replace him).”

Pucela Fichajes reported recently that Valladolid had hoped to tie Salisu down to a new contract with a bigger release clause, though negotiations appear to have hit a brick wall at the worst possible time.

Interest from Norwich and Southampton is no surprise, given that the Canaries and the Saints have both conceded over 30 Premier League goals already, while Newcastle potentially see Salisu as a long-term replacement for the soon out-of-contract Federico Fernandez.