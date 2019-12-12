Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Premier League

La Liga

Valladolid director admits what it would take for reported Newcastle and Everton target Mohammed Salisu to leave

Danny Owen
BARCELONA, SPAIN - October 29: Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona defended by Mohammed Salisu #27 of Valladolid during the Barcelona V Real Valladolid, La Liga regular season match at...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United reportedly want Real Valladolid's La Liga defender Mohammed Salisu.

Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF looks on during the Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Valladolid CF at San Mames Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain.

Real Valladolid have players ready and waiting to replace star defender Mohammed Salisu, director David Espinar has told Pucela Fichajes amid claims that Everton and Newcastle United are circling around the Ghana stopper.

A 20-year-old who moved to Spain in 2017, Salisu has forced his way into the Valladolid first-team this season and has started every one of their 16 games so far in La Liga.

And, with a £10 million release clause in his contract, it is no surprise that the youngster has caught the eye of a number of clubs aiming to reinforce their defence on a budget.

 

Diario de Valladolid reported in November that Everton, Southampton, Newcastle and relegation threatened Norwich City are all interested with the January transfer window just weeks away.

Salisu might have been Valladolid’s most impressive performer in recent months, with the Pucelle sitting pretty in mid-table, but Espinar is not exactly suffering form sleepless nights with a key player’s future uncertain.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - October 29: Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona defended by Mohammed Salisu #27 of Valladolid during the Barcelona V Real Valladolid, La Liga regular season match at...

“Any player can be taken away. If you want Salisu, you pay (the release clause) and you take him,” Espinar admitted.

“We need to sell players, but also to compete. If Salisu left, I think we would have others (ready to replace him).”

Pucela Fichajes reported recently that Valladolid had hoped to tie Salisu down to a new contract with a bigger release clause, though negotiations appear to have hit a brick wall at the worst possible time.

Interest from Norwich and Southampton is no surprise, given that the Canaries and the Saints have both conceded over 30 Premier League goals already, while Newcastle potentially see Salisu as a long-term replacement for the soon out-of-contract Federico Fernandez.

Alvaro Morata of Club Atletico de Madrid is tackled by Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF during the Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Jose Zorrilla...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch