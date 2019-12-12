Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly still interested in Dwight McNeil

Subhankar Mondal
Burnley's Dwight McNeil crosses despite the attentions of Crystal Palace's Martin Kelly during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 30,...
Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Dwight McNeil of Burnley.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Dwight McNeil from Burnley in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Palace have identified McNeil as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who is on the radar of Chelsea.

The report has also claimed that the EaglesPremier League rivals Totteham and Newcastle are interested in the 20-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder.

 

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wanted Dwight McNeil

This is not the first time that McNeil is reported to be of interest to North London club Tottenham.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 59, June 30, 2019), Tottenham made an enquiry for the 20-year-old before Mauricio Pochettino - then the head coach of the North London outfit - pushed through to land Jack Clarke from Leeds, with the winger subsequently going back to Elland Road on a loan deal (click here to read more).

Stats

According to WhoScored, McNeil has scored one goal and provided four assists in 16 Premier League matches for Burnley so far this season.

Last season, the youngster made 19 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Clarets, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur runs with the ball past Dwight McNeil of Burnley FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

