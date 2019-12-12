Tottenham fans react to Troy Parrott not getting chance v Bayern

Tottenham fans frustrated young striker did not get on.

With star striker Harry Kane rested, Tottenham fans hoped young talent Troy Parrott might get an opportunity away at Bayern Munich.

Especially after he was omitted from the under-19s UEFA Youth League game.

Mourinho even gave him a brief appearance on Saturday, and he went on the record in the build up to the game defending his use of young players.

With nothing on the line, this would have been a great time to play Parrott and give him the experience, and chance to make a name for himself.

Instead, Lucas Moura started up front, a position he does not enjoy playing in.

Lucas didn't play well, so Mourinho looked to bring on some substitutes.

With Spurs 3-1 down, on came Heung-Mon Son, and Oliver Skipp, and then with six minutes to go, Victor Wanyama was brought on.

Parrott spent the night as a spectator from the bench.

Tottenham fans feel strongly about the young Irish talent and felt incredibly let down by Mourinho's decision.

Here is a look at the reaction...

Why bring in son who is playing in the weekend. And leaving parrott on the bench? He could easily help the u19 to progress... What a miss management #THFC #COYS — Bernhard Trogrlic (@Beno_Hotspur) December 11, 2019

Subbing Son on and not Parrott was certainly confusing. We risk injury to arguably our best player at the moment and don't give minutes to a player we're hopefully trying to develop in a "meaningless" CL game. #COYS — Spurs1 (@jpoler1) December 11, 2019

no parrott no party #COYS — Takerluke #LevyOut (@Takerluke) December 11, 2019

I seriously thought i’d never see Wanyama in a Spurs shirt ever again, wtf is Mourinho doing bringing him on instead of Parrott? Wanyama is deadwood FFS, if Poch had done this Spurs fans would have been screaming and saying #PochOut #COYS #BAYTOT — Dean (@dean9476) December 11, 2019

Why take Troy Parrott; not play him in the youth league game, only to leave him on the bench? #THFC #COYS #TTID — Daryl Chumbley (@Dzlr69) December 11, 2019

The lack of Troy Parrott in this game has been disappointing given it is completely meaningless and weve struggled for a focal point #COYS — Jack Scanlan (@jackscanlan26) December 11, 2019

Why bring Parrott and not bring him on f@@king shameful by jose mourinho. He could have at least played the under 19 game — paul murray (@murray1234) December 11, 2019