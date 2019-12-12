Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Troy Parrott not getting chance v Bayern

Dan Coombs
Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur walks off after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...
Tottenham fans frustrated young striker did not get on.

With star striker Harry Kane rested, Tottenham fans hoped young talent Troy Parrott might get an opportunity away at Bayern Munich.

Especially after he was omitted from the under-19s UEFA Youth League game.

Mourinho even gave him a brief appearance on Saturday, and he went on the record in the build up to the game defending his use of young players.

 

With nothing on the line, this would have been a great time to play Parrott and give him the experience, and chance to make a name for himself.

Instead, Lucas Moura started up front, a position he does not enjoy playing in.

Lucas didn't play well, so Mourinho looked to bring on some substitutes.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur (R) shakes hands with Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur following defeat in the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and...

With Spurs 3-1 down, on came Heung-Mon Son, and Oliver Skipp, and then with six minutes to go, Victor Wanyama was brought on.

Parrott spent the night as a spectator from the bench.

Tottenham fans feel strongly about the young Irish talent and felt incredibly let down by Mourinho's decision.

Here is a look at the reaction...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

