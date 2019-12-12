Tottenham fans rave about Philippe Coutinho's performance for Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho was linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters on Twitter have raved about Philippe Coutinho's performance for Bayern Munich last night.

Spurs suffered another defeat against the German club, with Coutinho producing a strong display in the middle of the park and showcasing what the North London club missed out on in the summer.

As reported by The Times, Tottenham, who had Mauricio Pochettino in charge of the club at the time, could have secured the services of Coutinho over the summer, but a move didn't materialise for the playmaker.

Instead, they had to watch the highly-rated Brazilian cause havoc on Wednesday night, in what was a dead-rubber Champions League encounter.

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for Spurs, before Ryan Sessegnon, on his first start for the club, finished a brilliant effort from inside the area to level the scores.

Thomas Muller then deservedly put Bayern back ahead before the half-time break, as their one-goal lead could have been a lot more.

That's when Coutinho started to showcase his talents and take his game to another level, as he netted a brilliant goal after the break.

Spurs fans praised how Coutinho was playing as they felt their midfield couldn't deal with him. The former Liverpool man is familiar to the North London club because he did play against them regularly during his time at Anfield.

Nonetheless, whilst Jose Mourinho will be disappointed in how his team performed, they had already progressed, were playing away from home and they made a lot of changes to their side.

Here is a selection of Spurs supporters on Twitter reacting to Coutinho's performance from last night:

I love Coutinho. Didn't need him though, got Eriksen, said many lunatics #thfc — Jonny Blain (@jonoblain) December 11, 2019

Coutinho only given us the 3 warnings tonight from long range, yet we still give him 5 yards of space to shoot around our own box. Question several of our player's football brains sometimes. #THFC — COYS.com (@COYS_com) December 11, 2019

Gnabry and Coutinho have took absolute liberties with us tonight. #COYS #BAYTOT — Michael Godden (@mj_godden) December 11, 2019

Could've signed Coutinho and we would have one less trouble today.

Oh and Perisic too.#BAYTOT #COYS #SPURS — I ❤️ JOAO SACRAMENTO (@futtykane) December 11, 2019

We actually can’t touch Coutinho — Oliver (@OliverTHFC1) December 11, 2019

Coutinho is different gravy isn’t he. Absolute talent. — Deandre Seechan Thfc (@chooch1711) December 11, 2019

We should’ve signed coutinho — (@_thfcIewis) December 11, 2019

Still gutted we didn't sign Coutinho — Han⚡ (@MouraSonTHFC) December 11, 2019