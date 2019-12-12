Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans rave about Philippe Coutinho's performance for Bayern Munich

Amir Mir
Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur tackles Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz...
Philippe Coutinho was linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Thomas Muller of FC Bayern Muenchen, Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen and Ivan Perisic of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between...

Tottenham Hotspur supporters on Twitter have raved about Philippe Coutinho's performance for Bayern Munich last night.

Spurs suffered another defeat against the German club, with Coutinho producing a strong display in the middle of the park and showcasing what the North London club missed out on in the summer.

 

As reported by The Times, Tottenham, who had Mauricio Pochettino in charge of the club at the time, could have secured the services of Coutinho over the summer, but a move didn't materialise for the playmaker. 

Instead, they had to watch the highly-rated Brazilian cause havoc on Wednesday night, in what was a dead-rubber Champions League encounter. 

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for Spurs, before Ryan Sessegnon, on his first start for the club, finished a brilliant effort from inside the area to level the scores. 

Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz...

Thomas Muller then deservedly put Bayern back ahead before the half-time break, as their one-goal lead could have been a lot more. 

That's when Coutinho started to showcase his talents and take his game to another level, as he netted a brilliant goal after the break. 

Spurs fans praised how Coutinho was playing as they felt their midfield couldn't deal with him. The former Liverpool man is familiar to the North London club because he did play against them regularly during his time at Anfield. 

Nonetheless, whilst Jose Mourinho will be disappointed in how his team performed, they had already progressed, were playing away from home and they made a lot of changes to their side. 

Here is a selection of Spurs supporters on Twitter reacting to Coutinho's performance from last night: 

