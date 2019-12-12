Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko's display against Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich yesterday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised Moussa Sissoko’s performance against Bayern Munich last night.

Sissoko was one of the more experienced players picked in Tottenham’s line-up against Bayern yesterday, but he failed to take his chance to impress.

Spurs were beaten 3-1 by their German opponents, with Sissoko and Eric Dier both struggling in midfield together.

Sissoko and Dier failed to get on the ball for Spurs, as Bayern dominated possession.

And Tottenham fans think that Sissoko could be on his way out under Mourinho, after the Portuguese boss has already stated that he doesn’t view the 30-year-old as a natural central midfielder.

Jose was right about Sissoko. He’s scared to tackle and intercept. KWP needs to go on loan and probably not come back. — Jack.A (@thfcjack_) December 11, 2019

Sissoko is genuinely the least talented footballer I've ever seen — José Mourinho (@TangyNdombele) December 11, 2019

Underrated story from tonight’s match. Sissoko basically proved Mourinho right that he isn’t a midfielder. #THFC #COYS — RuckerHaringey (@RuckerHaringey) December 11, 2019

Spurs needs a better defensive midfielder more than any other position. Dier and Sissoko is the worst partnership I have ever seen. — MOURINHO MINDSET (@onecrussh) December 11, 2019

Even Mourinho can’t help Sissoko — Jimmy Hoffa (@Johnniepisspot) December 11, 2019

I don’t think either Moussa Sissoko or Eric Dier will be starting for Spurs next season. #THFC #COYS — Marc (@marc_ba12) December 11, 2019

Stealing a living. — Ellington (@Ellington14) December 11, 2019

Sissoko actually has two goals under Mourinho’s reign so far, and he has been used fairly frequently.

However, there are some doubts over just how highly Mourinho does rate Sissoko, and he could find his game time more limited as the season progresses.

Tottenham are next in action against Wolves at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Sissoko is picked again.