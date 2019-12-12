Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko's display against Bayern

Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Munich runs with the ball under pressure from Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and...
Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich yesterday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised Moussa Sissoko’s performance against Bayern Munich last night.

Sissoko was one of the more experienced players picked in Tottenham’s line-up against Bayern yesterday, but he failed to take his chance to impress.

Spurs were beaten 3-1 by their German opponents, with Sissoko and Eric Dier both struggling in midfield together.

 

Sissoko and Dier failed to get on the ball for Spurs, as Bayern dominated possession.

And Tottenham fans think that Sissoko could be on his way out under Mourinho, after the Portuguese boss has already stated that he doesn’t view the 30-year-old as a natural central midfielder.

Sissoko actually has two goals under Mourinho’s reign so far, and he has been used fairly frequently.

However, there are some doubts over just how highly Mourinho does rate Sissoko, and he could find his game time more limited as the season progresses.

Tottenham are next in action against Wolves at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Sissoko is picked again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

