Tony Cottee questions Leeds United's lack of firepower upfront

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table.

Tony Cottee has questioned Leeds United's lack of firepower and how someone like Patrick Bamford can be 'a bit of a hit and miss' for them.

The Sky Sports pundit made it clear that Leeds do have two great options in Bamford and Eddie Nketiah at their disposal, but he does think the promotion chasers still don't have 'that many options' in the forward area.

Leeds recorded a 2-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday night to move to the top of the Championship table, as they remained in that position following West Brom's draw at Wigan last night.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (10/12/19 at 10:15 pm), former West Ham striker, Cottee, stated that Leeds 'overplay' a little, as he thinks players like Bamford need to be fed a lot quicker.

“Their final ball kept letting them down - there's nothing wrong with their build-up play,” Cottee told Sky Sports.

On their lack of firepower: “They have got Bamford. And they have got Nketiah, who had done well when he has come on. He looks a good, young prospect.

“You see quite a lot these days, they overplay a little bit. Get the ball into the box and give them a bit of service. Bamford can be a bit of a hit and miss. It wasn't quite happening for Bamford [against Hull]. But you do get 100% effort. You are probably right to question it. In terms of pure centre-forwards, they haven't got that many options.”

Leeds won't care how they are getting wins, as long as they are putting points on the board and edging closer to promotion to the Premier League.

At this moment in time, they are sitting at the top, but only on goal difference after West Brom dropped points on the road last night.

But the most important thing for Leeds is that they are 11 points clear of third-placed Fulham after 21 games.