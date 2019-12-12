Phil Thompson worried about Aston Villa losing Tyrone Mings ahead of Sheffield United game

The Aston Villa defender is expected to miss at least a fortnight for Dean Smith's side with a hamstring injury.

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson has shared his opinion on Aston Villa's upcoming trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League (Sky Sports News).

Dean Smith's side and Chris Wilder's charges were both promoted to the top flight last season, but 16 games into the 2019-20 campaign, one side has definitely had the better of things so far.

While the Villa Park outfit is currently 17th in the Premier League table, only out of the bottom three on goal difference, the Blades are eighth in the standings, just two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Villa go to Bramall Lane on the back of a 4-1 hammering by Leicester City, while Sheff Utd bounced back from their defeat to Newcastle United with a 2-1 win at fellow newcomers Norwich City.

In addition, the Villans will be going into their upcoming game without Tyrone Mings, who is expected to be out for at least a fortnight with a hamstring injury (Birmingham Mail) - what Thompson called "another kick in the teeth" for the claret and blue side, as he predicted a 2-1 win for the hosts.

"Sheffield United are enjoying their time in the Premier League and have a great set of lads who believe in each other, as well as the manager," Thompson wrote on Sky Sports News. "He has them motivated for all games, not just when the big boys come to town, whether they are home or away - they have to stay focused. I have total respect for everything they stand for.

"With the injury to Tyrone Mings, it is another kick in the teeth for Aston Villa. There is nothing better than Sheffield United getting at the heart of defences and they will do that here. I think Villa might score, but Sheffield United will edge it."

After this weekend, Villa will then contest the League Cup quarter-final against what is likely to be a Liverpool second string, after which Smith and co will lock horns with Southampton in the Premier League, both games taking place at Villa Park.