Tam McManus thinks Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos tries too hard against Celtic

Alfredo Morelos did not score for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers against Neil Lennon’s Celtic last weekend.

Tam McManus suggested on PLZ Soccer on Wednesday that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos tries too hard against Celtic, which is why he could not score against Neil Lennon’s side last season.

Morelos had a number of chances to score against Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup, and the Colombia international striker also failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, said on PLZ Soccer that the 23-year-old tries too hard against Celtic, having yet to find the net against the Bhoys.

McManus reiterated his belief on Twitter during the Europa League Group G game between Rangers and Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Morelos scored for Steven Gerrard’s on the half-hour mark to maintain his brilliant goalscoring run in Europe.

Rangers drew the match against Young Boys to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, and the Gers are also challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

He would have blasted that v Celtic. Trying too hard IMO. https://t.co/T9neVkt22z — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 12, 2019

Composure from Morelos. Side foot not a blast. Lovely finish. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 12, 2019

And he does https://t.co/F6TdtQKRL2 — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 12, 2019