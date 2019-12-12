Tam McManus admits that he would love it if Celtic's Leigh Griffiths made Hibernian switch

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is still trying to find his sharpness and fitness back after a long lay-off.

Tam McManus has admitted that Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths making a Premiership switch to Hibernian would be 'the best Christmas' from a Hibs perspective.

Former Hibernian player, McManus was asked whether he would like to have the Celtic legend return to Easter Road for a six-month period, as he claimed there isn't one Hibs fan who would say 'no'.

After dealing with off-the-field issues last season, Griffiths has been slowly trying to work his way back to fitness, as he is nowhere near where he would like to be in all departments.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, McManus shared his thoughts on Griffiths, as he seemingly suggested he would score for fun at Hibs, as he made reference to his previous spell at the club.

On whether he would take Griffiths for six-months: "I don't think there is one Hibs fans who would say no to that," McManus told PLZ Soccer. "He's a hero at Hibs. He's a Hibs supporter.

"I think he scored over 30 goals in a Terry Butcher team, who were absolutely rank and relegated. I think it's the best Christmas you can have getting in Leigh Griffiths on-loan, but I think there is a lot of water under the bridge until it comes to that. I think he still has an opportunity at Celtic."

This is a big month for Griffiths because he will be eager to show that he can be a threat once again for the Premiership champions.

If Neil Lennon can get the Scotland international back to his best then there is no chance that Celtic will part ways with him in January or next summer.

His presence, experience and goal threat could help provide that something extra special for Celtic, who are currently leading the table by two points.