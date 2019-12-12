Gary Bennett singles Sunderland ace Denver Hume out for praise

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland are currently struggling but the Black Cats full-back has been doing well for the Stadium of Light side in recent weeks.

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has spoken highly of Denver Hume, describing him as the only Stadium of Light player who makes the Black Cats "dangerous" when he gets on the ball (Sunderland Echo).

The Black Cats' form continues to go from bad to worse, their League One trip to Gillingham resulting in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat courtesy of Connor Ogilvie's 89th-minute winner, their only effort on target (BBC Sport).

Sunderland's loss at Priestfield meant that Sunderland have won just twice in seven league games since Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Hume has done relatively well under Parkinson but he was dropped for the Gillingham game, and Bennett questioned where Sunderland’s creativity would come from without their attack-minded full-back.

"The only time we look dangerous is when Denver Hume gets the ball," he told the Sunderland Echo.

"He gets the ball and brings a little bit more tempo into the game and goes past people. He’s direct and he causes one or two more problems. But if you take him out of the game, where else is that coming from?"

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's League One clash with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light, a tricky proposition given the Seasiders have won six of their last eight games in all competitions and are going into the Black Cats game on the back of a 3-1 win over local rivals Fleetwood.

The game will also mark the first time that Simon Grayson - now Blackpool manager - has returned to the Stadium of Light since his sacking just minutes after the 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers.