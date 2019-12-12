Quick links

Stephen Elliott comments on Aiden McGeady’s Sunderland situation

Subhankar Mondal
Aiden McGeady has been told by Phil Parkinson that he can leave Sunderland.

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady is making the headlines today, and not for the right reasons.

As reported by The Sunderland Echo, there is a photo circulating on social media about McGeady and his Sunderland teammate Chris Maguire in a fast-food restaurant after the defeat to Gillingham last weekend.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has said to BBC Sport that he has told the 33-year-old former Celtic and Everton winger to leave the Black Cats in the January transfer window.

 

However, Parkinson has made it clear that it was not one particular incident that led him to make the decision on the future of the Republic of Ireland international.

It is quite a controversial decision from Parkinson, especially as McGeady is - on paper at least - a very important and good player for the Black Cats, and the manager himself is facing criticism after failing to do much of note with the team since being appointed in the role in October.

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott has given his take on the situation of McGeady on Twitter.

