Stephen Elliott comments on Aiden McGeady’s Sunderland situation

Aiden McGeady has been told by Phil Parkinson that he can leave Sunderland.

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady is making the headlines today, and not for the right reasons.

As reported by The Sunderland Echo, there is a photo circulating on social media about McGeady and his Sunderland teammate Chris Maguire in a fast-food restaurant after the defeat to Gillingham last weekend.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has said to BBC Sport that he has told the 33-year-old former Celtic and Everton winger to leave the Black Cats in the January transfer window.

However, Parkinson has made it clear that it was not one particular incident that led him to make the decision on the future of the Republic of Ireland international.

It is quite a controversial decision from Parkinson, especially as McGeady is - on paper at least - a very important and good player for the Black Cats, and the manager himself is facing criticism after failing to do much of note with the team since being appointed in the role in October.

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott has given his take on the situation of McGeady on Twitter.

The debate on whether McGeady is right or wrong is not the issue. Probably has been out of line if reports are true. However you can’t help think that a better manager sorts out whatever the problem is before it gets to the stage of him being put on transfer list! What next?#SAFC — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 12, 2019

Strategy!! one impulse decision after another. Ludicrous. It’s a wonder there are still so many supporters coming out to support team with everything that is going on. Hopefully it cannot get any worse! If ever a manager (and the club) needed a morale boosting win, its Sat — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 12, 2019