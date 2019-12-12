Spurs signing Celik and Demiral could be a masterstroke

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Zeki Celik and Merih Demiral.

Tottenham Hotspur may not be hugely busy in January, but Jose Mourinho may still be looking for players to sign for next summer.

The Independent reported last week that Mourinho is looking to overhaul his back line, with Toby Alderweireld the only starting defender he wants to keep.

That means a right back and a centre back will be among the players wanted by Mourinho, and they could land two players who know each other well.

Bleacher Report claim that Tottenham have made contact over a move for Juventus defender Merih Demiral, who has struggled for playing time since joining from Sassuolo over the summer.

Additionally, DHA in Turkey claim that Spurs now want Lille defender Zeki Celik, with new assistant Joao Sacramento recommending a move for him.

The two aren't exactly household names, but landing the duo could turn out to be a masterstroke by Spurs given the connection between the pair.

Celik and Demiral play together for Turkey, and that existing connection could make them a strong combination in the Tottenham defence.

Tottenham have seen this play out well in the past having signed Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, who brought their international connection to Tottenham with great results.

The pair are noted friends from international duty, and were recently interviewed together by Ajansspor where they shared their pride at both playing in Europe for Champions League teams.

Both players have real potential to get even better, and landing the duo could not only set Spurs up immediately given their history together, but also for the future under Mourinho.