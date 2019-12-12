Southampton fans react to superb Saints U18s goal in FA Youth Cup win

Southampton advanced to the last 32 with a 3-1 win and one of the Saints goals was a superb team effort from one end of the pitch to the other.

Southampton Under-18s were in FA Youth Cup competition on Wednesday night as the Saints took on their Bristol Rovers counterparts at the Memorial Stadium.

The St Mary's Stadium side were evenly matched with their opponents but spurned a great opportunity just after the half-hour mark when Caleb Watts rounded the goalkeeper on the edge of the box, but fired wide.

It was goalless at the break but, not long after the restart, Southampton broke the deadlock in the tie as Alex Jankewitz converted from a squared pass to go in front.

Sam Bellis then made it two when he won a penalty which he took and converted, before also claiming Southampton's third by capping off a wonderful team move, the Saints snuffing out an attack near their area and then expertly unlocking the opposition defence.

Quite a few Southampton fans were in awe of Bellis' second goal and their side's third on social media:

that is a properly classy Team goal! — john (@Griffinjohn38) 11 December 2019

Excellent passing football u18 — Antonio Barrow (@Antonio99770233) 11 December 2019

brilliant — Dom Mooney (@DomMooney1) 12 December 2019

Thing. Of. Beauty — Rob Conkie (@RobConkie) 11 December 2019

If @FCBarcelona youth scored this goal it would be plastered all over the internet. — Nick Carr (@carrn1982) 12 December 2019

The hosts grabbed a goal back eight minutes from time through Zain Walker, but it was too little too late as Paul Hardyman's Southampton claimed a 3-1 win advanced into the last 32 of the competition.