Some Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic's display v Young Boys

The Ibrox defender was one of the strong all-round performers for Rangers tonight.

Some Rangers supporters were left pleased by the performance of Borna Barisic at Ibrox tonight, despite the player scoring an own goal.

In a tense encounter against Young Boys, it was Steven Gerrard's men who took the lead, thanks to an Alfredo Morelos goal.

However, the Swiss side rallied and scored a late equaliser after a scramble in the box.

The ball looked to go in off the Croatian defender in a moment that didn't really reflect his performance.

Rangers initially looked bright in the encounter, but nerves showed as the match went on, with the home side having to show a bit of spirit and determination to see out the 1-1 draw that ensured progression.

Pleased fans noted that Barisic was one of the team's top performers, despite the late drama, impressed by his all-round defensive talents as well as his ability to cross a ball in the final third.

When you consider that at points last season there were question marks about his Ibrox future, he's made a remarkable turnaround at the club.

He's now something of a hero with supporters and is displaying the kind of consistency that makes him one of the first names on Gerrard's teamsheet.

If the Gers are to do anything in Europe this season, or push for trophies domestically, he'll likely play a big part.

These fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display...

Barisic is amazing !! — rab (@robertmcnaught) December 12, 2019

Barisic is like a totally different player man. Brilliant — Ryan Jack’s left baw (@RFC18723) December 12, 2019

Borna Barisic is easily the best full back we've seen in years. So happy to have stuck by him. — Andra84 (@AndyC84uk) December 12, 2019

Barisic has been our best player last 3 games and he never even played against Aberdeen — (@cftw92) December 12, 2019

Barisic could become the next Arthur numan for me. He’s such a fantastic left back — Club Deck loyal (@SteveGsRightPeg) December 12, 2019

I try to be a kind and compassionate person but I will never get over the clowns who wanted us to punt Barisic last year. — sleighgirlgail (@spacegirlgail) December 12, 2019

Aribo, Kamara, Morelos, and Barisic have all been outstanding. Arfield and Tav more their normal selves too. Another half like that and we are through. — Faceless (@FacelessRanger) December 12, 2019

Aribo & Barisic outstanding there. Kamara as well. Machine of a boy! — SharpDiv (@sharpdiv7) December 12, 2019

Barisic telling the raging Young Boys fan to come ahead, he absolutely gets it now — Jesus Chraig (@CraigPattersxn) December 12, 2019