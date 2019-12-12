Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Some Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic's display v Young Boys

Borna Barisic of Rangers is seen after Alfredo Morelos of Rangers scores the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01,...
The Ibrox defender was one of the strong all-round performers for Rangers tonight.

Some Rangers supporters were left pleased by the performance of Borna Barisic at Ibrox tonight, despite the player scoring an own goal.

In a tense encounter against Young Boys, it was Steven Gerrard's men who took the lead, thanks to an Alfredo Morelos goal.

However, the Swiss side rallied and scored a late equaliser after a scramble in the box.

The ball looked to go in off the Croatian defender in a moment that didn't really reflect his performance.

Rangers initially looked bright in the encounter, but nerves showed as the match went on, with the home side having to show a bit of spirit and determination to see out the 1-1 draw that ensured progression.

 

Pleased fans noted that Barisic was one of the team's top performers, despite the late drama, impressed by his all-round defensive talents as well as his ability to cross a ball in the final third.

When you consider that at points last season there were question marks about his Ibrox future, he's made a remarkable turnaround at the club.

He's now something of a hero with supporters and is displaying the kind of consistency that makes him one of the first names on Gerrard's teamsheet.

If the Gers are to do anything in Europe this season, or push for trophies domestically, he'll likely play a big part.

Young Boys' Cameroonian midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu (L) is tackled by Glasgow Rangers' Croatian defender Borna Barisic during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers FC...

These fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

