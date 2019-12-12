Palace boss Roy Hodgson has a big dilemma ahead of Brighton clash

Crystal Palace are set to be without four first-team defenders for their game against Brighton.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson spoke to the club's official website about the players who will miss this weekend's clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last three games in their Premier League but they have their work cut out for them this weekend. Roy Hodgson's side take on Brighton on Monday night and the Palace boss will have to do without four first-team defenders.

"Those two [Schlupp and Van Aanholt] won’t be available. Joel Ward is of course not available. Certainly those [are sidelined]. Unfortunately, there are one or two others who might get added but I’m not willing to discuss that now," he said.

This makes things really difficult for Hodgson who has almost always had one of his two left-backs available to him. Jairo Riedewald came on for Schlupp in the second half against Watford last weekend but he doesn't quite provide the same balance that Palace rely upon.

Brighton have been brilliant on the attack this season and have troubled a number of teams with their movement in the final third. Hodgson's side are always brilliantly organised defensively but could the injury woes force him to change his formation.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are certain starters at this point but could their issues on the left force them to change to a formation with three central defenders? Scott Dann, Riedewald or Cheikhou Kouyate are all capable of slotting in at the back which could open up the option of playing someone like Max Meyer as a left wing-back.

The German has played as a left midfielder on multiple occasions before and he might come in handy despite it not being his natural position. Whoever plays there will most likely go up against Leandro Trossard who, on his day, is capable of running rings around the best of left-backs.

With Palace going as well as they have this season, the injuries were the last thing anybody wanted. Hodgson will have to come with a plan to solve the issue considering that both Schlupp and van Aanholt aren't expected to return any time soon.