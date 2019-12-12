Quick links

Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Moses Odubajo display against Derby County

Giuseppe Labellarte
Sheffield Wednesday's Moses Odubajo during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday 28th September...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Sheffield Wednesday man conceded a penalty and was sent off for the Owls - Garry Monk's side only able to take a point back to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday's Moses Odubajo during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday 28th September...

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Moses Odubajo's performance in Wednesday night's Championship draw against Derby County.

The Owls took the lead against the Rams at Pride Park as Steven Fletcher claimed 11th goal of the campaign in the first half, the Hillsborough side dominating their opponents.

However, Derby were much improved after the break and, although they were initially kept at bay, Odubajo's challenge in the box on substitute Jack Marriott resulted in a penalty.

 

 

Chris Martin stepped up and, with 82 minutes on the clock, slotted home for the equaliser and, in the end, a share of the spoils between Garry Monk's side and Phillip Cocu's charges.

The evening would get worse for Odubajo as he was then sent off in the closing moments for a second bookable offence.

Needless to say plenty of Wednesday fans were not impressed and took to social media to make their feelings known:

Up next for Sheff Wed is Saturday's Championship trip to Nottingham Forest.

Garry Monk the manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch