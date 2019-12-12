Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Moses Odubajo display against Derby County

The Sheffield Wednesday man conceded a penalty and was sent off for the Owls - Garry Monk's side only able to take a point back to Hillsborough.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Moses Odubajo's performance in Wednesday night's Championship draw against Derby County.

The Owls took the lead against the Rams at Pride Park as Steven Fletcher claimed 11th goal of the campaign in the first half, the Hillsborough side dominating their opponents.

However, Derby were much improved after the break and, although they were initially kept at bay, Odubajo's challenge in the box on substitute Jack Marriott resulted in a penalty.

Chris Martin stepped up and, with 82 minutes on the clock, slotted home for the equaliser and, in the end, a share of the spoils between Garry Monk's side and Phillip Cocu's charges.

The evening would get worse for Odubajo as he was then sent off in the closing moments for a second bookable offence.

Needless to say plenty of Wednesday fans were not impressed and took to social media to make their feelings known:

Odubajo is generally one of the worst footballers I have ever seen. I think Almen Abdi would do a better job at full back then him and he wouldn't even turn up — Sam Davies (@samdavies1867) 11 December 2019

Borderline disgrace tonight Odubajo. Absolutely terrible. — James Marriott (@JamesMarriott) 11 December 2019

For me, it wasn’t a foul, but Odubajo has given so many penalties away. Is that his 4th this season?? Look stronger at the back with Palmer, Borner, Iorfa and Fox — Molly Shepherd-Boden (@MollyShep) 11 December 2019

Odubajo is horrific — Richard Bee (@Beeboy0138) 11 December 2019

We can't keep playing Odubajo and watch him get the wrong side of his man until we concede. He has done it so many times and isn't learning. That's his third goal just counting penalties he's given away. He's a liability. — 1867News (@1867News) 11 December 2019

I wont 90 quid on last nights game and it still wasnt better than knowing odubajo is out for the next game — Little Jimmy the Grafter (@liamjackson24) 12 December 2019

Odubajo is awful. How do we manage to scout these clowns. — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) 11 December 2019

Odubajo is such a muppet. Constantly giving fouls away. Penalty wasn’t a foul but so many times he’s done that — Jack D (@j_dernley) 11 December 2019

Up next for Sheff Wed is Saturday's Championship trip to Nottingham Forest.