Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham

UEFA Champions League

Premier League

Championship

Ryan Sessegnon posts Twitter message after Tottenham Hotspur loss, Fulham send classy response

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur had already qualified for the Champions League knockouts and Spurs summer signing Ryan Sessegnon scored.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon has taken to Twitter with a message following Spurs' Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho gave the summer signing from Fulham his first start for Tottenham and he made the most of it with the equalising goal after the hosts had taken the lead through Kingsley Coman.

In the 20th minute, Sessegnon showed great composure to bring a pass under control inside the area and fire a ferocious finish beyond the reach of Manuel Neuer to bring Tottenham level.

 

 

It wasn't to be for Spurs, unfortunately, as Thomas Muller put Bayern ahead just before half time and Philippe Coutinho curled into the bottom corner of the Tottenham net from the edge of the area.

Both sides had already qualified for the last 16, with Bayern progressing as Group B winners and Tottenham going through as runners-up, but no player likes to lose a game and Sessegnon certainly found the occasion bittersweet.

Here is his post-match message on Twitter:

And Fulham sent a classy reply:

At 19 years and 207 days, Sessegnon became Tottenham's youngest Champions League scorer, and things certainly bode well for the youngster under Mourinho's guidance.

Up next for Spurs is Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves.

 

Jose Mourinho manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch