Ryan Sessegnon posts Twitter message after Tottenham Hotspur loss, Fulham send classy response

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur had already qualified for the Champions League knockouts and Spurs summer signing Ryan Sessegnon scored.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon has taken to Twitter with a message following Spurs' Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho gave the summer signing from Fulham his first start for Tottenham and he made the most of it with the equalising goal after the hosts had taken the lead through Kingsley Coman.

In the 20th minute, Sessegnon showed great composure to bring a pass under control inside the area and fire a ferocious finish beyond the reach of Manuel Neuer to bring Tottenham level.

It wasn't to be for Spurs, unfortunately, as Thomas Muller put Bayern ahead just before half time and Philippe Coutinho curled into the bottom corner of the Tottenham net from the edge of the area.

Both sides had already qualified for the last 16, with Bayern progressing as Group B winners and Tottenham going through as runners-up, but no player likes to lose a game and Sessegnon certainly found the occasion bittersweet.

Here is his post-match message on Twitter:

A fantastic feeling for me to get my 1st start and goal for @spursofficial tonight but ultimately disappointed we didn’t get the win. Tough game but we’ve got to pick ourselves up and go again at the weekend #COYS

Thanks for the support! pic.twitter.com/6lAF4p8DDe — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) 11 December 2019

And Fulham sent a classy reply:

Proud of you — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) 12 December 2019

At 19 years and 207 days, Sessegnon became Tottenham's youngest Champions League scorer, and things certainly bode well for the youngster under Mourinho's guidance.

Up next for Spurs is Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves.