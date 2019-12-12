Ryan Sessegnon admits tiring towards the end of Tottenham's match

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Ryan Sessegnon has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he tired towards the end of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

Sessegnon made his first Spurs start yesterday, and he caught the eye more than most against Bayern.

Tottenham were outplayed for much of the contest, with Jose Mourinho naming an altered line-up.

Many of Tottenham’s fringe players struggled to take their chance to impress, but Sessegnon did prove that he could have a role to play.

The teenager caught the eye, particularly in the first-half, where he lashed home a volley.

And Sessegnon admits that he is feeling good, although he may not quite be in peak physical shape after a long time out with injury.

“I feel good. Physically towards the end I was tired, but in myself I feel good,” Sessegnon said.

“To get the goal was a special moment for me.”

Sessegnon’s start at Spurs has been a slow one to date, as injury has really curtailed his progress.

However, the England youth international will be hoping that his showing last night has proved to Mourinho that he has a role to play over the coming weeks.