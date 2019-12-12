Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Ryan Sessegnon admits tiring towards the end of Tottenham's match

John Verrall
Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Thomas Muller of FC Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Thiago of FC Bayern Munich runs with the ball from Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Ryan Sessegnon has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he tired towards the end of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

Sessegnon made his first Spurs start yesterday, and he caught the eye more than most against Bayern.

Tottenham were outplayed for much of the contest, with Jose Mourinho naming an altered line-up.

Many of Tottenham’s fringe players struggled to take their chance to impress, but Sessegnon did prove that he could have a role to play.

 

The teenager caught the eye, particularly in the first-half, where he lashed home a volley.

And Sessegnon admits that he is feeling good, although he may not quite be in peak physical shape after a long time out with injury.

“I feel good. Physically towards the end I was tired, but in myself I feel good,” Sessegnon said.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Thomas Muller of FC Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at...

“To get the goal was a special moment for me.”

Sessegnon’s start at Spurs has been a slow one to date, as injury has really curtailed his progress.

However, the England youth international will be hoping that his showing last night has proved to Mourinho that he has a role to play over the coming weeks.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch