Rio Ferdinand comments on Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon

John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon scored his first goal for the club yesterday evening.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon has ‘huge potential’.

Sessegnon has made a slow start since moving to Tottenham from Fulham in the summer, as he has struggled with injury.

However, the 19-year-old scored on his first start for the club during Tottenham’s match against Bayern Munich last night.

 

Sessegnon lashed home a powerful drive from close range, and he generally impressed, despite Spurs’s defeat in Germany.

And Ferdinand said: “Huge potential. He’s a player England have pinned their hopes on, he’d have been highlighted coming through.

“He would have been so frustrated because he was a mainstay in the Fulham team, and then he’s picked up and injury and it’s been a stop start beginning to his Spurs career.

“There’s no doubting this kid has got potential. He’ll have opportunities to show what he’s capable of.”

Sessegnon will be hoping that his display last night can really kick start his Tottenham career now.

Jose Mourinho has spoken positively about Sessegnon already, and seems to be a big fan of the Tottenham prospect.

Spurs are next in action against Wolves at the weekend, and Sessegnon may have done enough to earn a place in Mourinho’s match day squad through his showing yesterday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

