Report: Wolves plan move for Salzburg attacker Hwang Hee-Chan

Wolves reportedly want to sign Hwang Hee-Chan.

Wolves are planning a January bid for Red Bull Salzburg star Hwang Hee-Chan, report The Telegraph.

Hwang has been one of Salzburg's stars this season and has starred in the Champions League for them.

The South Korean star scored three goals and provided three assists in six group games, which included a goal and assist away at Liverpool in a 4-3 defeat.

In the Austrian Bundesliga he has six goals and seven assists in seven games.

He's an ideal addition to Wolves' attack to play off star striker Raul Jimenez.

The Telegraph report Wolves want to pay the 23-year-old's release clause in January which stands between 20 and 25 million Euros.

As part of the deal it is reported Wolves may loan Hwang back to Salzburg for the rest of the season.

The report says Wolves could face competition from Premier League rivals for his signature. A loan back could potentially give them the edge

Salzburg have dropped down into the Europa League after finishing third in their group.