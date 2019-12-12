Quick links

Report: Wolves plan move for Salzburg attacker Hwang Hee-Chan

Dan Coombs
Hee-chan Hwang of RB Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Wolves reportedly want to sign Hwang Hee-Chan.

Salzburg's South Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan (L) beats Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (R) before scoring their first goal during the UEFA Champions league Group E football...

Wolves are planning a January bid for Red Bull Salzburg star Hwang Hee-Chan, report The Telegraph.

Hwang has been one of Salzburg's stars this season and has starred in the Champions League for them.

The South Korean star scored three goals and provided three assists in six group games, which included a goal and assist away at Liverpool in a 4-3 defeat.

 

In the Austrian Bundesliga he has six goals and seven assists in seven games.

He's an ideal addition to Wolves' attack to play off star striker Raul Jimenez.

The Telegraph report Wolves want to pay the 23-year-old's release clause in January which stands between 20 and 25 million Euros.

Hwang Hee-chan of Red Bull Salzburg celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October...

As part of the deal it is reported Wolves may loan Hwang back to Salzburg for the rest of the season.

The report says Wolves could face competition from Premier League rivals for his signature. A loan back could potentially give them the edge

Salzburg have dropped down into the Europa League after finishing third in their group.

Hee-chan Hwang of RB Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

