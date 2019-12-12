Report: Why Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could block Nathan Ake move

Chelsea are said to be interested in Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, who Frank Lampard's side can buy for £40 million.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger could block any move for Nathan Ake, if he comes in and performs after his injury.

Frank Lampard has not been able to call upon Rudiger for much of the season so far, with the Chelsea defender only making his first appearance of the campaign against Lille in midweek.

The £29 million centre-back (BBC Sport) performed well as Chelsea picked up a 2-1 win in the Champions League.

And the Telegraph now claim that Lampard wants to assess Rudiger’s form before making any transfer decisions.

Chelsea are interested in bringing Ake back to Stamford Bridge from Bournemouth, as they have a clause which means they can buy him for £40 million.

However, Lampard does not want to clog up his options at centre-back.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma have both impressed at Chelsea this term, and if Rudiger proves his fitness to Lampard, then the Blues may decide that buying Ake is not a priority.

Chelsea are also keen to strengthen up-front, and it could be that Lampard opts to spend his whole budget on attackers, if Rudiger does show strong form between now and January.