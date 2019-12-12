Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham players impressed with Enzo Maresca

Olly Dawes
Enzo Maresca of West Ham during the training session of West Ham United at Thermenstadion on August 1, 2019 in Waltersdorf, Austria.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United reportedly like coach Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Maresca and Robert Snodgrass Goncalo Cardoso of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on August 22, 2019 in Romford, England.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United could turn to Enzo Maresca to replace Manuel Pellegrini on a short-term basis after impressing.

The Hammers lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday night, meaning it's now five defeats in the last six games for Pellegrini's men.

With just five points taken from a possible 30, Pellegrini is under huge pressure, and defeat to Southampton this weekend could spell the end for the Chilean.

 

It's now claimed that West Ham could turn to Maresca – Pellegrini's second assistant – to take charge as caretaker, having earned some rave reviews.

The report states that Maresca was the man who masterminded the 1-0 win over Chelsea, as he took over training for that game before Pellegrini took the lead again.

Maresca set up the Hammers to force Chelsea wide, and it worked perfectly, leaving West Ham impressed – and players have allegedly told the club that they enjoy Maresca's sessions.

Enzo Maresca (L) of West Ham United listens to manager Manuel Pellegrini prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August...

The Italian, who played for Pellegrini at Malaga, could be a popular choice as caretaker then, and is emerging as a candidate to take charge if Pellegrini goes.

Maresca, 39, has prior experience in English football as a former West Bromwich Albion player, and could be given a major chance to shine with the Hammers.

Enzo Maresca of West Ham during the training session of West Ham United at Thermenstadion on August 1, 2019 in Waltersdorf, Austria.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch