Report: West Ham players impressed with Enzo Maresca

West Ham United reportedly like coach Enzo Maresca.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United could turn to Enzo Maresca to replace Manuel Pellegrini on a short-term basis after impressing.

The Hammers lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday night, meaning it's now five defeats in the last six games for Pellegrini's men.

With just five points taken from a possible 30, Pellegrini is under huge pressure, and defeat to Southampton this weekend could spell the end for the Chilean.

It's now claimed that West Ham could turn to Maresca – Pellegrini's second assistant – to take charge as caretaker, having earned some rave reviews.

The report states that Maresca was the man who masterminded the 1-0 win over Chelsea, as he took over training for that game before Pellegrini took the lead again.

Maresca set up the Hammers to force Chelsea wide, and it worked perfectly, leaving West Ham impressed – and players have allegedly told the club that they enjoy Maresca's sessions.

The Italian, who played for Pellegrini at Malaga, could be a popular choice as caretaker then, and is emerging as a candidate to take charge if Pellegrini goes.

Maresca, 39, has prior experience in English football as a former West Bromwich Albion player, and could be given a major chance to shine with the Hammers.